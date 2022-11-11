Sheila Cooch has departed as director of IT policy under the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) in the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to become the new CIO at the Energy Department’s Office of Science.

Cooch’s three years at OMB ended last week, and her new CIO position began on Nov. 7, according to her LinkedIn.

“Yesterday marked the end of a three-year journey, fulfilling a childhood dream of working at the White House,” Cooch posted on Saturday. “Serving in the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer for the last three years have been challenging but some of the most rewarding in my career.”

Before transitioning to OMB, Cooch began her Federal government career at the Department of Homeland Security, where she spent 15 years in a variety of leadership positions including Chief of Staff for the agency’s CIO.

According to her LinkedIn, Cooch has an “unwavering passion” for developing a 21st century Federal tech workforce that reflects diversity, overcoming workforce inequality, and supporting efforts to close the gender gap impacting areas including IT, data science and cybersecurity.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been an advocate for Agency CIO’s and CISO’s and work with them on key priorities. I will miss the team at OMB and OFCIO – we were able to accomplish some amazing things together,” Cooch wrote.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunities and friendships provided to me over the last three years,” she said.