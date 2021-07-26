The Senate has confirmed Heidi Shyu, a former assistant secretary of the Army, to serve as the under secretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense (DoD).

At her new post, Shyu will oversee the development of technology strategy for the DoD, developing breakthrough capabilities and next-generation weapons.

Previously, Shyu served as the assistant secretary for the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, ASA(ALT) from 2012 to 2016. She also served as the acting ASA(ALT) and the principal deputy.

Additionally, Shyu held a variety of positions at Raytheon, including vice president of technology strategy for space and airborne systems, corporate vice president of technology and research, vice president and technical director of SAS, and vice president of unmanned and reconnaissance systems.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in May, Shyu said she wants the DoD to change its internal investment strategy and prioritize investments in emerging technologies over sustaining legacy systems.

“Today, sustainment makes up 70 percent of total weapon systems cost, with development and procurement making up only 30 percent,” Shyu said at the hearing. “DoD should strive to flip this ratio and invest more in the development of new technologies than it does in the sustainment of legacy systems.”