Today the Senate voted 68-31 to confirm Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to another five-year term.

Her confirmation to an additional term avoids a Republican majority at the FCC, which would have occurred when her term was set to expire at the end of the year.

“It is a tremendous honor to be confirmed and designated as the first permanent Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “I would like to thank President Biden for the opportunity. People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, congratulated Rosenworcel on her confirmation.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Chairwoman Rosenworcel on her confirmation by the Senate to serve another five-year term on the FCC,” Carr said in a statement. “Under her leadership, the FCC has taken significant steps towards eliminating the digital divide, increasing support for telehealth services, and enhancing the security of America’s communications networks. I have enjoyed working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel over the past 12 months on a series of initiatives that have delivered results for the American people. I look forward to continuing this good work.”

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Communication, Media, and Broadband, praised Rosenworcel’s work following her confirmation.

“Chairwoman Rosenworcel has served as a tireless advocate for consumer protection in today’s digital landscape,” said Sen. Markey. “Now more than ever, the FCC needs a chair who understands the importance of net neutrality and critical protections for broadband users, and I know Chairwoman Rosenworcel is up for the task. She understands that broadband access is an essential utility to millions of small businesses, communities, and students, and has long partnered with me in addressing the ‘homework gap’ to ensure every student has internet connectivity to complete their homework at home.”

“Together we worked to implement the Emergency Connectivity Fund, providing $7.17 billion in E-Rate home connectivity funding across the country, including $47.5 million for Massachusetts to date,” he added. “I know that Chairwoman Rosenworcel will continue to successfully administer this program, and I believe she is the best person to lead the FCC in its important work.”