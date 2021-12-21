The Senate confirmed the nomination of Kurt DelBene to serve as the chief information officer (CIO) and assistant secretary for information and technology at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) by voice vote on Dec. 16.

DelBene was nominated in early November by President Biden after he retired from his role at Microsoft in September. DelBene will take over Neil Evans, who had been acting CIO of the agency.

Previously, DelBene served as Microsoft’s executive vice president, leading the organization’s COVID-19 response efforts, including its approach to hybrid work, employee vaccination planning, and community support engagements.

Before that, DelBene was the executive vice president of Corporate Strategy, Core Services Engineering, and Operations, leading the company’s cross-engineering and cross-business strategy, execution, and planning initiatives.

This is not DelBene’s first Federal appointment. In 2013, he was appointed by President Obama to be the senior advisor to the secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this role, he was tasked with overseeing the implementation and improvement of the Affordable Care Act website, Healthcare.gov.