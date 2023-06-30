Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., introduced legislation on June 22 focused on helping veteran small business owners increase their likelihood of procuring Federal contracts.

The legislation titled “Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program Act” would give grant money to a nonprofit to provide veterans training and lessons on best procurement practices.

“Through this legislation, we will empower more veterans with the tools they need to become small business government contractors,” said Sen. Cardin.

“This bill addresses some of their concerns while setting us on a path to continue supporting them in their journey to serve the communities they love,” said Sen. Cardin.

The Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program will add another “layer of service” to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) plethora of veteran-focused programs that will enable them to become successful government contractors.

“We are forever indebted to our veterans for their immeasurable sacrifices and believe this program will aid them on achieving their entrepreneurial goals,” said Sen. Cardin.