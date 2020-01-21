Sartin Named new CMMI CTO

Former Director of Digital Service at the Department of Health Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Shannon Sartin will be taking over at the chief technology officer at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation.

In October 2019, Sartin stepped down from her role in Digital Service, but she explained in a Medium post that she was not ready to move on from CMS or Federal service after a year of reflection.

“If you are out looking for a way to make healthcare better, come to the source,” Sartin wrote. “CMS is the heart of American healthcare and it needs help.”

In her post, Sartin highlights Data at the Point of Care which allowed Medicare providers to gain access to claims data for their Medicare patients while also highlighting the Digital Service team working to move a payment process system that processed “$500 billion in payments a year.”