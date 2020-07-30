Roat, OPM and Education CIOs Top FITARA Scorecard Hearing Witness List

Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, Education Department CIO Jason Gray, and Office of Personnel Management CIO Clare Martorana top the witness list for the House Government Operations Subcommittee’s Aug. 3 hearing to release the tenth version of the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) Scorecard. The hearing will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

The FITARA Scorecard grades major Federal agency performance across a variety of IT modernization and related policy categories, and is issued by the committee every six months.

Also set to testify at the August 3 hearing is Dave Powner, now Director of Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE Corp. and formerly director of IT issues at the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which works with the Oversight Committee to come up with the scorecard grades. Joining him will be LaVerne Council, CEO at Emerald One LLC, and Richard Spires, Principal at Richard A. Spires Consulting.

The subcommittee said in an announcement that the hearing will cover how Federal agencies have improved their FITARA grades since 2015, whether some scoring metrics “have outlived their usefulness and should be sunset,” and new metrics that might be included in future scorecards.

The subcommittee also confirmed that for the first time, all agencies have received a “passing grade” on the latest scorecard. Subcommittee Chairman Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said the same thing earlier this month.

“While the FITARA Scorecard has successfully helped agencies move the needle in improving IT practices, the hearing will discuss how there is still progress to be made,” the subcommittee said.