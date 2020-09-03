Rep. Connolly Echoes Reopening Concerns Following GSA IG Report

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., released a statement today on the General Services Administration (GSA) Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) report that found the Public Buildings Service (PBS) did not always receive timely notice of positive COVID-19 test results from building occupants or provide timely notification of positive COVID-19 cases.

“It is unconscionable that more than two weeks could pass between learning of a positive coronavirus case and sharing that with building occupants,” Rep. Connolly said in a statement. “This alert memorandum demonstrates the risk of this Administration’s failure to have a coherent and universal plan for reopening the federal government. This patchwork approach has resulted in a failure to clearly and quickly share positive COVID-19 cases, threatening the health and safety of federal workers, contractors, building occupants, and the public.”

This echoes Rep. Connolly’s past statements on Federal agencies not having a stronger reopening plan in place to protect the government workforce. In June, the congressman wrote 24 letters to agency IGs asking them to review if departments and managers are employing best practices and existing guidance.

“Our Federal workforce has demonstrated that it can continue to work effectively and serve this nation – even in the most difficult and dangerous of circumstances,” Rep. Connolly wrote in the letters. “In return, Federal management officials must employ the safest procedures in determining whether and when employees should return to their offices.”