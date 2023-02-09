Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., has been named ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization – a subcommittee that oversees big-ticket tech issues such as the agency’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., ranking member of the full House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, announced Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick’s new leadership position on Feb. 8 during the full committee’s organizational meeting.

“Representative Cherfilus-McCormick has strong experience in healthcare operations and will be beneficial to the subcommittee’s oversight of VA modernization programs including the Electronic Health Record Modernization project,” said Rep. Takano.

“I am very proud of all our members who will animate our committees,” he added. “We look forward to working with the majority in doing what is owed to our nation’s heroes.”

Although the congresswoman is new to the subcommittee, she will lead the panel alongside Chairman Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who served as the ranking member of the subcommittee last Congress when Democrats had control of the House.

In that role, Rep. Rosendale urged the VA to address technical issues within the EHRM program, as well as consider completely pausing the program until all issues are addressed.