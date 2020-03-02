Ratcliffe Gets Second Go-Round as DNI Nominee

President Trump on Feb. 28 named Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence, a job that has been vacant since Dan Coats resigned last August.

The nomination to DNI is the second time around for Ratcliffe, who President Trump chose for the position last July. The nomination was abandoned after criticism about the congressman’s lack of an intelligence agency background, and details about his tenure as a Federal prosecutor. President Trump’s nomination of Ratcliffe was never made official over the summer.

“The last time this nomination was unsuccessfully put forward, serious bipartisan questions were raised about Rep. Ratcliffe’s background and qualifications,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in a tweet.