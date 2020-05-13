PSC Applauds Contractor Provisions on Latest House Coronavirus Bill

The Professional Services Council (PSC) said in a press release that it applauds the inclusion of contractor-focused provisions with the House’s latest coronavirus response bill released yesterday.

“The provisions in this title of the House bill will help ensure that Federal government contractors can continue their work and provides needed support that keeps the government fully operating for the American people,” PSC’s President and CEO David Berteau said. “Across the country, companies are rallying to ensure the availability of critical supplies and services to address the coronavirus crisis. This package supports this effort, maintains workforce employment, and sustains the industrial base – including many small businesses – by keeping companies working and funded.”

Among other provisions, PSC highlighted the following provisions, specifically:

Federal agencies would allow contractor personnel to telework as much as possible during the pandemic;

Support economy for companies of all sizes through paying prime contractors within 15 days;

Require government-wide, uniform guidance to clarify coverage under Section 3610 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; and

Ensuring contractors are not penalized by adverse performance ratings if coronavirus causes contract disruptions.

“PSC thanks Chairman Gerry Connolly, Members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and others for developing a package that supports the contractor community’s work to help meet the government’s mission needs in this challenging time. We urge Congress to retain these provisions through the legislative process,” Berteau said.