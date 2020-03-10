Planning for the Future Workforce at DHS

Drones, facial recognition technology, and autonomous vehicles are a few of the technologies that the human capital team at the Department of Homeland Security is considering when hiring these days.

“We’re going to have start thinking about where in the future we are headed with this technology,” said Angela Bailey, the department’s chief human capital officer.

Bailey, speaking today at an event hosted by the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council, said the human capital team is looking at what skills, like cyber, are needed for the department’s future and what skills, like horseback riding, may be a thing of the past.

The department is trying to acquire new employees with cyber skills through its’ Cyber Talent Management System. Instead of the process of posting one job to usajobs.gov, the department is collecting resumes and asking where someone would fit within the organization. Under the system, an individual’s job title and pay is negotiated based on the market, with incentives provided based on experts’ certifications.

The department’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is “on a mission” to hire staff through the program by the end of the year, said Karen Filipponi, chief component human capital officer at FEMA. “We have work to do in cybersecurity,” she said.