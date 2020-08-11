Pentagon Requests Extension in JEDI Proceeding

With one week to go until the Pentagon is scheduled to make a decision to re-award its multi-billion-dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing contract, the Department of Defense (DoD) asked for a month’s extension.

In a court document filed on Monday in the United States Court of Federal Claims, DoD requested that proceedings in this case remain stayed until after September 16 in order for the department to issue its remand decision.

“Counsel for plaintiff, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), has indicated that AWS does not oppose this motion,” the document states.

After Microsoft originally won the contract last October, AWS protested the award decision. In March, the Department of Defense requested that the United States Court of Federal Claims grant a remand so that the department could have 120 days to reconsider aspects of the JEDI contract that have been challenged by AWS.

The department, according to an April court document, said it “wishes to reconsider its evaluation of the technical aspects of Price Scenario 6, and intends to issue a solicitation amendment and to accept limited proposal revisions addressing offerors’ technical approach to that price scenario.”

Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said in April the department “may reconsider the aspects of the procurement challenged in this protest action.”

The document filed on Monday indicates that counsel for Microsoft did not oppose the motion for an extension and that the department “anticipates that the re-evaluation process will be complete by early September.”