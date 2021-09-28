The coronavirus pandemic – for all the tragedy and disruption it continues to cause – has advanced the cause of digital modernization by three to five years, leaving government and private sector organizations better prepared to provide improved digital services going forward.

That was a key takeaway from Max Peterson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, during a keynote presentation September 28 at the company’s AWS Summit in-person event in Washington.

Organizations that were operating on legacy IT systems “found they were no match for the crisis” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson said. But customers of cloud services including those provided by AWS were able to better ensure business continuity, save lives, and deliver mission critical services despite the pandemic’s impact, he said.

Peterson said the bottom-line finding is that the pandemic “accelerated a digital transformation” across government and business of three to five years, and “maybe more.”

Many of the positive changes created by the acceleration of digital modernization “are going to be permanent,” he predicted, and will form the basis for lasting change in improved service delivery.

“How do we keep building on this moment … for a better world,” he asked.

Peterson also discussed a lengthy list of services that realized benefit from the use of cloud services, including many in the areas of healthcare delivery, vaccine development, online learning, and education and training.