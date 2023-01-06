Tracy Pakulniewicz has joined the Biden administration as Chief of Staff for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans (SPP) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The SPP Office, which is led by DHS Under Secretary Rob Silvers, has a broad portfolio including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, border immigration, international affairs, and trade and economic security.

Pakulniewicz is a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations.

She held multiple roles in the Clinton White House, including in the Chief of Staff’s office. During both the Clinton and Obama administrations, she held a range of positions at the Defense Department, including Director of Policy Integration and Senior Advisor, program manager, and senior project analyst in the Office of Inspector General.