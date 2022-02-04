The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) released a new memo for agencies on Feb. 2 with performance management tips for a hybrid workplace.

“The dramatic increase in the number of Federal employees teleworking and working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that agencies need to be equipped to manage employee performance equitably and effectively – regardless of whether the employees are in the office or not,” the memo says.

The memo contains four attachments with guidance for non-supervisory employees, supervisors, leadership, as well as general technology tips.

The tips are focused a lot around communication and helping to maintain an “in-person” connection in the hybrid environment. For example, the guidance suggests having 5-10 minute breaks during meetings for “hallway” chats or taking advantage of instant messaging channels for an open line of communication.

As for the technology tips, OPM recommends employees use their agency’s approved technology solutions, such as Outlook task notifications for check-in reminders. It also recommends the use of video call applications and cloud or shared drives for collaboration and access to shared resources.

OPM also recommends agencies hold a “Requirements and Needs Gathering session” to determine priorities for system gaps. Additionally, when evaluating performance systems, OPM reminds agencies to consider user interface, user experience, usability, and integration into the workforce.

OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said this guidance is the “first in the series of toolkits and resources” that OPM will provide to agencies this year as they navigate a hybrid work environment.