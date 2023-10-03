April McClain-Delaney left her post at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Friday, where she served as deputy administrator of the agency and deputy assistant secretary for the Commerce Department.

“Today marks my final day as Deputy Assistant Secretary @NTIAgov. I am so proud to have joined @DavidsonNTIA in leading this agency as it met some incredible milestones for the American people,” she wrote on Sept. 29 on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Delaney joined NTIA in January of 2022 after nearly two decades as the head of Common Sense Media in Washington – a leading non-profit dedicated to how media impacts kids’ health and well-being.

She boasts more than 30 years of experience in communications law, regulatory affairs, and advocacy. Her policy and legal work focused on digital citizenship education, the digital divide, and privacy protections, among other topics.

According to news reports, Delaney is leaving NTIA to run for the Maryland District 6 congressional seat – a position that was previously held by her husband, John Delaney, from 2012-2018. Rep. David Trone, D., Md., who currently holds the seat, is running for the Senate.

“[C]ongratulations @DelaneyNTIA for your legacy of service @NTIAgov! It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as your partner,” NITA head Alan Davidson wrote on X on Sept. 29.

According to NTIA’s website, Sarah Morris has been named the agency’s acting deputy administrator and principal deputy assistant secretary. Previously, she was a senior adviser to NTIA’s Davidson.

Morris joined NTIA in March 2022 after serving more than a decade as the lead at New America’s Open Technology Institute – which works at the intersection of technology and policy to ensure that every community has equitable access to digital technology and its benefits.