NSF Awards $10M Cloud Grant to Indiana University

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $10 million grant to the Pervasive Technology Institute at Indiana University (IU) to deploy a distributed cloud computing system that will help support on-demand research, AI, and enhanced large-scale data analyses for the United States.

The cloud computing system, Jetstream 2, helps researchers with limited supercomputer experience by making high-performance computing and software easier.

“The NSF’s renewal and expansion of Jetstream will push the total NSF investment in IU-led computing systems to over $50 million in the last decade, and we are grateful to the NSF for their confidence in IU’s leadership and abilities in this vital scientific area for the United States,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said in a news release.

Jetstream 2 will build on the successes of the original Jetstream system at IU, which has been in place since 2014 and “funded as the NSF’s first production science and engineering research cloud system for the nation.”

“These awards represent a suite of complementary advanced computational capabilities and services aimed to empower new fundamental research in many fields,” acting director of the NSF Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Amy Friedlander said.

Additionally, Jetstream 2 will help serve students entering the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workforce by building off the first Jetstream project which was used in classes to teach computational biology and chemistry, AI approaches to biological field research, and veterinary medicine and textual analysis.