The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cyber Security Division is seeking insight from industry on how to support the agency’s cybersecurity efforts.

NOAA’s cybersecurity mission is “to protect and defend the use of cyberspace from cyber-attacks, and to protect NOAA information and information systems from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction,” according to the agency’s recent request for information (RFI).

The agency is seeking a contractor that can provide the capability to detect and respond to potential cybersecurity threats 24/7 by monitoring events, performing security analysis, and using event correlation.

In addition, NOAA is seeking 24/7 support for its Cyber Security Center’s (NCSC) enterprise cyber security services.

The NCSC is responsible for the Department of Commerce (DOC) Enterprise SOC (ESOC) and its ESOC engineering requirements, “which provides cybersecurity support for the DOC. The NCSC provides comprehensive cyber security services to the NOAA and its partners as a shared service,” the RFI stated.

NOAA said it’s interested in the following services for NCSC: a multi-agency trusted internet connection; continuous diagnostics; mitigation tools; and IT operations support.

The agency noted it is only seeking sources at this time for information and planning purposes, and is not committing to issuing a solicitation.

Responses are due via email to the contracting officer by Jan. 26 at 10 am EST.