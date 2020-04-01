NIH, VA, and FDA sign MOU on 3D Printing to Respond to COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration, and Department of Veterans Affairs want to use 3D printing to help respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the agencies agreed to provide a framework to facilitate regulatory and basic science innovation via 3D printing technologies and “anticipate that this collaboration will yield metrics, training, protocols, and programs for medical products that are manufactured close to the patient or at point of care.”

The stated goal of the MOU is to collaborate on 3D printing projects while sharing information, resources, and subject matter expertise to develop the following:

“3D printed products including the production, qualification, and validation of new test methods, the identification and mitigation of risks, material standards, and suggested best and safest practices to promote COVID-19 response;” and

“3D printing educational training, meetings, outreach materials, and programs to facilitate the implementation and use of tools and best practices related to COVID-19.”

All agencies will help healthcare organizations gain access to 3D printed products, share lessons on prior successes and failures, and provide consultation on models, testing, and practices that each develop to “ensure veterans and civilians have access to the most innovative medical solutions and technologies.”