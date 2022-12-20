The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is looking to industry for insight into how the agency can develop an overarching cloud-based enterprise management system capable of automating its data collection and dissemination, according to a request for information (RFI) issued Dec. 12.

The proposed Source Content Dissemination Services (SCDS) system would allow NGA to automate how it processes a range of data and shares it throughout the intelligence community. The aim is to reduce process times to hours, from what can take weeks currently.

NGA wants an SCDS system that “would eliminate the handling of hardcopy media and manual loading, reduces errors and processing time, eliminates repetitive data loading and enable speedy data dissemination to other intelligence agencies through microservices and application programming interfaces,” the RFI states.

Specifically, NGA officials want information from industry regarding:

Operations and Maintenance support to a system and network that can ingest Foundation GEOINT products and data, tag metadata, catalog, and disseminate those products.

Team organization to conduct modernization, patching, adaptive/corrective maintenance, maintain Security Technical Implementation Guides, and conduct tech refreshes and patches.

Expand the functionality of the system to potentially replace and realign workflows to optimize and automate large bulk orders.

According to NGA officials, the SCDS would ultimately replace legacy systems overseeing the overall Foundation GEOINT storage and management process. The proposal envisions a contract for operations and maintenance support over a 12-month base period, followed by four 12-month options.

The contract award is anticipated for November 2023. Responses to the RFI are due Jan 9, 2023.