What makes up the cutting edges of Federal government technology right now – and for the years to come? We’re going to find out on December 8 as some of the very best next-tech explorers gather at MeriTalk’s “New & Next: The Government Tech Renaissance” in-person conference at Convene in Washington D.C.

The half-day conference has been created to look to the future and answer the question: what will we be able to do with technology tomorrow that we can’t do today?

Some of the answers to that question lay in the “hard” sciences – think artificial intelligence, next-gen cybersecurity, and quantum computing– while others track the human elements of technology advancement including the unfolding post-pandemic workforce revolution, and the crucial need to boost customer experience to top-of-class.

Leading the way in these fast-paced discussions will be experts from government and the private sector that are already shaping the future tech realities:

Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who represents the heart of the Silicon Valley and is one of the preeminent tech policy voices in Congress, will talk about how Federal initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act are helping to build research and development collaborations that will drive AI, quantum, and nanotechnology to the next level;

D-Calif., who represents the heart of the and is one of the preeminent tech policy voices in Congress, will talk about how Federal initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act are helping to build research and development collaborations that will drive AI, quantum, and nanotechnology to the next level; Sanjay Koyani, Chief Technology Offer at the Labor Department, will give practical advice on how Federal agencies tech leaders can move their AI pilots into production, and how to overcome technical, organizational, and workforce barriers to successful enterprise implementation;

Timothy Persons, Chief Scientist and Managing Director at the Government Accountability Office, will peel back the onion on emerging workforce trends and technologies, and how collaboration, security, and access will support the workforce of tomorrow.

Chief Scientist and Managing Director at the will peel back the onion on emerging workforce trends and technologies, and how collaboration, security, and access will support the workforce of tomorrow. Nasser Barghouty , Chief Scientist and Quantum Science and Technology Lead at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration , will join Pradeep Fulay , Program Director, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate at the National Science Foundation , to talk about the latest in U.S. efforts to become the innovation leader in quantum computing, including heavy doses of R&D, cybersecurity-related concerns, and the long view of the technology’s benefits.

, Chief Scientist and Quantum Science and Technology Lead at the , will join , Program Director, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate at the , to talk about the latest in U.S. efforts to become the innovation leader in quantum computing, including heavy doses of R&D, cybersecurity-related concerns, and the long view of the technology’s benefits. Guy Cavallo, Chief Information Officer at the Office of Personnel Management and a prime mover for cloud adoption at multiple Federal agencies, will provide the latest on harnessing technology to meet the ambitious goals of the White House’s 2021 executive order mandating improvements to government customer experience.

If you can invest a morning with us – or even an hour or two – we can promise you a handsome return on your time in the form of the latest update on what’s new and next in technology impacting the mission and operations of government. Breakfast is at 8:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.

To attend, please register, and we’ll see you at MeriTalk’s “New & Next: The Government Tech Renaissance” in-person conference at Convene in Washington D.C. on Dec. 8.