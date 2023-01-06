The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has named Charles Vice to be director of Financial Technology and Access.

In his new role, Vice will serve as the principal advisor to the NCUA Board on agency policy with respect to fintech, and fintech developments and transformation initiatives in the financial services sector, including cryptocurrency, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology.

NCUA explained in a press release that initiatives under Vice’s purview include “exploring methods to enhance the virtual examination and supervision process and promoting the development and deployment of technologies and innovations that can expand financial inclusion and equitable and affordable consumer access within the credit union system.”

“Charles is not only a forward thinker, but he’s also a dedicated public servant bringing a wealth of experience in finance and supervision to this new role,” NCUA Chairman Todd M. Harper said. “I am looking forward to working with him on developing and implementing fintech policies and procedures, most especially those that expand economic equity and help to close the wealth gap.”

Before joining NCUA, Vice served as commissioner of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet’s Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and as treasurer of the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors. NCUA noted that as commissioner of the DFI, Vice was responsible for the regulatory oversight of all Kentucky state-chartered financial institutions.

Prior to joining DFI, Vice was an employee of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for 18 years, serving as an expert on subprime lending and capital markets.

“Technological innovations have permeated almost every aspect of our lives, and this has resulted in the financial services industry changing rapidly over the past few years,” Vice said in a statement. “The credit union industry plays an important role in the economic success of the United States and is adopting innovative solutions to offer services and connect to members. I look forward to working with the credit union industry to adopt innovative solutions and with all stakeholders to promote fair and equitable access to financial services for existing, new, and potential credit union members.”