The Department of Navy has appointed retired Lt. Cmdr. Josh Reiter as the service branch’s Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor. Reiter, a veteran of both the Navy and Naval Cyber communities, has served in the post since September, according to his LinkedIn.

Reiter came to the new post after spending the prior year as the Navy’s director of Information Warfare Manpower and Training Integration. Reiter now serves under Principal Cyber Advisor Chris Cleary.

Reiter has served in the Navy for 20 years, first working his way up through the Nimitz Operation Intelligence Center from a senior watch officer in the Maritime Watch division to executive director of the Operational Intelligence Center.

After his time at the Operational Intelligence Center, Reiter took over as the director of cyber workforce policy and planning of the Assured Networks and Cybersecurity Division of Navy’s Information Warfare community from December 2018 until the end of September 2020, when he took his prior post as director of Information Warfare.