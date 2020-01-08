NASS Thanks Congress for $425m Election Security Funding

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) wrote to Congress on Jan. 6 to thank them for including $425 million in the fiscal year 2020 budget for election security purposes.

“Ensuring the security and sanctity of our nation’s elections is a task my colleagues and I take very seriously,” NASS President and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “I would like to personally thank members of Congress, particularly those on the Appropriations Committees, for prioritizing and allocating this recent funding. The $425 million will help states meet their unique needs to further invest in election security protections, personnel and systems.”

According to the NASS letter, the funding for election security is a continuation of the Help America Vote Act and will assist in cybersecurity, replacing legacy voting equipment, hiring IT staff, among other things.

In the coming weeks, NASS will also hold calls with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to discuss the timing and process for fund distribution.

In addition to this funding, NASS is renewing its call for Congress to consider stable Federal funding to provide states with better capabilities in planning out for the future.

“Our members have also called on Congress to consider stable federal funding that allows states to plan and implement election security enhancements to counter emerging cybersecurity threats,” Pate said.