Longtime Navy veteran Tracy L. Hines was promoted from captain to Rear Adm. (lower half) and assigned to be the Navy Cyber Security Division Director in Navy’s Washington, D.C., Office of Naval Operations, DoD announced April 6.

Hines has been serving as executive assistant to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday since April 2021. Prior to that assignment, Hines was the commanding officer of the Navy’s Hopper Information Services Center beginning in September 2019.

Overall, Rear Adm. (lower half) Hines has served in the Navy for more than 30 years, using her skills as an information professional to move up the ranks. She began her Navy career in 1990, and she worked as a Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence professional from 2000-09.

From there, she served in the Navy’s N6 Director of Naval Intelligence Unit, with assignments in San Diego, Calif., and Yokosuka, Japan, and a stint as commanding officer for the Navy’s Naval and Computer Telecommunication Station in San Diego in between.

Hines will take over the post from Rear Adm. Susan Bryer Joyner, who previously led the Navy’s Cyber Security Division.