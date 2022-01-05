The Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has appointed Nick Leiserson – who spent the previous decade working his way up to be Rep. Jim Langevin’s, D-R.I., Chief of Staff – deputy chief of staff for National Cyber Director Chris Inglis’ office.

His new post will have Leiserson working closely with NCD Chief of Staff John Costello. Before joining ONCD, Leiserson worked as a Hill staffer for Rep. Langevin since 2010, beginning as a staff assistant for the congressman who has long been a driving force on cybersecurity issues in the House.

Leiserson worked his way up the staff legislative ladder, and served as legislative director and systems administrator from 2017-2021. He became the congressman’s chief of staff in April 2021.

Leiserson’s experience with Langevin, who served as a commissioner on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, should serve him well in his new post at ONCD.

His move to ONCD tracks with the office’s continued build-out of staffing, which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021. The bill provides $21 million to fully fund the office.