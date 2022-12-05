The Library of Congress is looking to award a contract of up to $450 million to support the “planning, design, development, integration, and maintenance of Library IT systems and software applications,” according to the Dec. 1 solicitation.

The request demands the scope of services and products granted by the multiple-award contract to support agile software development; systems integration, DevOps, and continuous delivery; and user experience and interface design services.

The Library maintains a collection of more than 162 million items in more than 450 languages, the solicitation said. “Information technology plays a vital role in supporting the mission of the Library.”

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract will range from developing local PC-based applications to deploying and managing large-scale integrated systems that involve a variety of software languages, database management systems, server and storage platforms, and network protocols.

According to the 75-page document, the Library expects all task orders under this multi-million dollar contract to follow the agile delivery model – meaning the project has flexibility because the agency can change things throughout the process without having to change the terms of the contract.

“The agile approach improves the customer value delivered by iterative customer feedback into solutions,” the Library said.

In recent years, the Library has been pushing toward IT modernization with cloud investments, customer experience, and data management.

Offers for the $50,000 to $450 million contract are due Jan. 6, 2023.