The Department of Justice said that Ron Bewtra, who has served as the agency’s chief technology officer since 2015, will be leaving the agency later this month.

“After nearly seven years with the Department of Justice’s Justice Management Division, Ron Bewtra’s last day with DoJ is December 17,” said DoJ CIO Melinda Rogers in a statement. “We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Bewtra has been a major tech policy force at DoJ, having authored agency strategies on AI, data, geospatial data, and cloud, among others, and represented the agency on the Federal Data Council, and chaired the Federal CTO Council, according to his LinkedIn page.

He has also led agency efforts on the ongoing IPv6 transition and has been a frequent speaker on the transition and how it ties in with Federal efforts to transition to zero trust security models.

Prior to his service at DoJ, Bewtra was CTO at NOAA from 2012 to 2015. Before that, he held positions in the private sector with Raytheon and SGI, among other firms.