JAIC Looking to Improve Engagement With Private Sector

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is launching a survey of its private sector partners, according to a Jan. 16 Federal Register posting.

The survey will explore “civil-military views regarding AI and related technologies,” and is intended to “help ensure DoD’s ability to engage with leading private sector technology corporations and their employees.” JAIC has contracted with RAND Corporation to run the survey and anticipates receiving 5,210 responses.

In the Federal Register posting, JAIC said it will survey members of the software engineering community, employees of defense and aerospace companies, and the general public. Focus groups with members of the software engineering community and students from computer science programs will also be used.

As is typical with these types of surveys, the DoD has to solicit public feedback on whether the study should be conducted. Public comments can be submitted until March 16 of this year.