JAIC and GSA Reaching out on ‘Discovery Sprint’

The Defense Department’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Centers of Excellence (CoE) expect to reach out to Joint Common Foundation (JCF) stakeholders to set up one-on-one engagements on a “discovery sprint” that looks to accelerate and expand AI adoption.

The nine-month-long discovery sprint was announced in 2019 and will expand AI adoption in the DoD and across the Federal government.

“Essentially, a surge of knowledge and expertise to help speed the development and deployment of the JCF and increase the JAIC’s confidence that the technical specifications of the JCF will support [Mission Initiative] goals, objectives, and desired outcomes,” JAIC wrote in a blog post.

According to the post, the CoE team members are senior-level innovators that will bring subject matter expertise in cloud, program management, cybersecurity, data and analytics, AI and machine learning, as well as other specialties.

“Our role is to help accelerate IT modernization in the government. The JAIC is already leading the way on AI in DoD,” GSA site lead for JAIC CoE engagement Matthew Rose said.. “So we’re aiming to learn everything we can from each other about the strategy and infrastructure needed for AI development and from the lessons learned by different teams. We see integrating ourselves into the culture and structure as a top priority.”

The CoE will provide deliverables to JAIC in JCF Strategy and Acquisition Modernization.

“We’ll be reaching out to the different stakeholders in the different areas to start setting up meetings so we can get an understanding of their goals, their challenges, and execute deep dives within the JCF to understand what their current ideas are around infrastructure and design,” GSA Lead for the JCF Strategy effort Calvert Smith said.