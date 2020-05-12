“International Cyber Law Project” Launched

Sorting through the plethora of rules, regulations, and laws, which apply to the cyber domain can be daunting. The United Nations has designated two groups with the task. Are you wondering how to keep up?

The International Cyber Law Project is an online reference tool that maps the cybersecurity policies of countries globally. Launched this year by the United States Chamber of Commerce, the tool helps sort through the cyber laws of countries around the world.

The tool links to relevant policies and laws for specific countries and often lists what a country has designated as “critical infrastructure.”

“By offering this tool, the Chamber hopes that interested public and private stakeholders will use it to better understand the rapidly evolving cyber policy arena,” the project’s website says. The tool is meant to “increase knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices, and ultimately enhance security, trust, and cooperation in cyberspace.”