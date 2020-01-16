Interior Department Taps CenturyLink for $1.6 Billion EIS Deal

The Department of the Interior has selected CenturyLink for a task order to provide network services and IT modernization solutions through the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

The task order has a combined maximum value of $1.6 billion, with 11 one-year options that run through 2032, CenturyLink announced.

The EIS program – estimated to generate contracts worth $50 billion over ten years – aims to move Federal agencies off of existing communications services contracts and onto next-generation communications services deals. Agencies began generating EIS task orders last year, and face a hard deadline in 2023 when EIS will replace all existing communications services contracts.

CenturyLink said the Interior Department task order covers two areas.

“Task area one is for managed core network services to design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain DOI’s enterprise network from end to end, including software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), virtual private network, private line and ethernet transport services. It also includes managed security services, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), and implementation of zero-trust networking solutions that meet the government’s strict security requirements,” CenturyLink said. “Task area two covers managed access services, including secure cloud connectivity and WiFi,” the company added.

The Interior Department has more than 65,000 employees, 280,000 volunteers, and 2,400 operating locations, CenturyLink said.