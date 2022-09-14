Shelia Schlick, Information Technology Specialist at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), explained on September 13 how the agency has improved its productivity by taking advantage of DocuSign products to wring better efficiencies from its work streams.

Speaking at the DocuSign Public Sector Symposium, Schlick said HUD has moved to adopt DocuSign products in part as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, but also to make it easier to keep track of important documentation that once needed wet signatures.

Discussing implementation of the company’s products, she said HUD’s use of the technical teams at DocuSign has become an instrumental part implementing the company’s technologies in a seamless fashion.

“Just utilize the team that you have with DocuSign, because they’re going to help you get where you need to go,” she advised. “They’ve done this with other agencies, I’m sure, so they know what has worked and what hasn’t worked.”

“They will help in getting things go to where they need to be, and the basic structure and model that you can actually use in your department,” Schlick said.

The HUD official explained that when the agency first implemented DocuSign products, the challenge that they faced was obtaining a related authority to operate (ATO).

“If you have ever done that, you know how laborious that can be,” she said, adding it took HUD “quite a while for us to get through and make sure that all the ‘I’s were dotted, the ‘T’s were crossed and that security was happy with everything we were doing,” Schlick recounted.