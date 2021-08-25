House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has pledged to schedule a vote on the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by September 27.

The infrastructure bill, which already has Senate approval, is exciting to the technology sector as it features various tech priorities, including $65 billion for broadband and $2 billion for cybersecurity.

Speaker Pelosi’s August 24 commitment to a vote on the infrastructure bill was accompanied by House approval of a motion that instructs committees to write the legislative language for a separate $3.5 trillion budget resolution that would fund big investments in “soft” infrastructure spending sought by President Biden and supported by many Democrats.

The version of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution already approved by the Senate instructs Senate committees to consider some tech-related items, including cybersecurity, research, and energy tech, as they write the Senate version of the bill.

“In consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27,” Speaker Pelosi said. “I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.”

“Passing an infrastructure bill is always exciting for what it means in terms of jobs and commerce in our Country,” Speaker Pelosi said. “Now more than ever, it also has to be a part of protecting our environment. I know that [Transportation and Infrastructure Committee] Chairman DeFazio will do the best possible job to that end in the Build Back Better Act.”

“The House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward making a historic investment that’s going to transform America, cut taxes for working families, and position the American economy for long-term growth,” said President Biden after the House action.

“I want to thank Speaker Pelosi, who was masterful in her leadership on this, and Leader Hoyer, and Whip Clyburn, and Chairman DeFazio – the entire House leadership team – for the hard work, dedication, and determination to bring people together so we can make a difference in people’s lives,” President Biden said.