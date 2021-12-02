Leaders in the House and Senate said on Thursday they have reached an agreement for a new continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the Federal government funded through mid-February 2022. Under the existing CR, the government is set to run out of funding before midnight Dec. 3.

The agreement announced today would give lawmakers more than two additional months to work out legislation on full appropriations for fiscal year (FY) 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the deal and an intention to get it passed in the House today. The CR bill made its way through the House Rules Committee early Dec. 2. If signed into law, the deal would fund the government until Feb. 18, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., followed Pelosi’s announcement by announcing from the Senate floor that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have also reached an agreement on a new CR.

In a statement of administration policy issued earlier today, the Office of Management and Budget said the “administration strongly urged swift passage of H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act. H.R. 6119 would keep the Federal Government open and provide more time for the Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on full-year appropriations bills for fiscal year (FY) 2022.”

“The Administration urges the Congress to use the coming weeks to engage in robust bipartisan negotiations to reach agreement on appropriations and avoid the devastating effects of a full-year continuing resolution,” OMB said. “Full-year appropriations bills are critical for a wide range of bipartisan priorities — from defense readiness and modernization to research and development, to veteran benefits programs.”