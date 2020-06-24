House Panel on Military Readiness Advances NDAA Bill Provisions

The House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Readiness advanced its portion of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on June 23 with a few tech, cyber, and IT provisions. The mark now heads to the full committee, whose markup is scheduled for July 1.

“Following a review of a number of fatal ground vehicle training mishaps, the subcommittee is concerned that the Department’s approach to collecting, reporting, and analyzing vehicle mishap data may be insufficient,” said Subcommittee Chairman Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., in his opening statement. “To that end, the Readiness mark includes a reporting requirement that will help clarify responsibilities for collecting and analyzing mishap data, how data is being used to identify mishap trends, and actions the Department is taking to standardize data collection.”

The mark also requires the Secretary of Defense to submit to the congressional defense committees a report of a review of the defense program. That report is required to include “an assessment of the cybersecurity risks to military and commercial logistics networks and information technology systems.”

The Readiness subcommittee’s action follows approval earlier this week by the Intelligence and Emerging Threats subcommittee of NDAA provisions related to cyber education efforts, quantum computing, and oversight of the National Guard’s role in responding to cyber incidents.