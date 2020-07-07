House Homeland Subcommittee Approves FY21 DHS Budget Bill

After acknowledging that Democratic and Republican members of the subcommittee have different viewpoints on funding immigration-related agencies, the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security approved Fiscal Year 2021 funding legislation for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by voice vote today.

The bill would provide $50.72 billion of discretionary funding for DHS, versus the $50.47 billion that the agency received last year. Of that total, $48.1 billion would be non-defense discretionary funding, the committee said. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is set to receive a $239 million boost, for a $2.25 billion budget in FY21.

“There are, of course, areas of disagreement – almost entirely in the immigration area. I do believe, however, that most of our bill represents a bipartisan agreement,” House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Chairwoman Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., said.

Ranking Member Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., added, “Despite strong, bonafide differences that exist in the bill … the civility exhibited by the members of this committee and subcommittee is outstanding.”

The next stop for the legislation is a full Appropriations Committee markup.