The House voted on Dec. 23 to approve a full-year Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding bill that will fund Federal government operations through Sept. 30, 2023, with President Biden expected to sign off on the measure shortly after the House vote.

Representatives voted to approve the bill by a margin of 225-201, after a round of votes on separate amendments to the legislation.

The Senate voted to approve the bill by a margin of 68 to 29 on Dec. 22. The votes in both chambers of Congress avert a looming government shutdown, as Federal government funding is due to run out at midnight on Dec. 23.

The funding bill provides for $1.7 trillion of spending, including defense-related spending of $858 billion, and $800 billion of non-defense spending.

The measure also features numerous Federal agency technology and cybersecurity-related items. Additionally, it would ban the popular social media app TikTok on most government devices.