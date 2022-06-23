The House Appropriations Committee voted on June 22 to approve its fiscal year 2023 defense funding bill which totals $761 billion, up $32 billion – or about four percent – from the FY2022 level.  

The bill was approved by the full committee on a vote of 32-26. Last week, the committee’s Defense Subcommittee cleared the bill on a voice vote. Following the full committee’s approval, the defense spending bill and a raft of other appropriations legislation will head to the full House for further consideration.

Notable in the committee-approved defense spending bill is $11.2 billion of proposed spending for cybersecurity, cyberspace operations, and cyber research and development. Included in that figure are:

  • $6.6 billion for network modernization, encryption solutions, infrastructure defense, zero trust architecture, and other increased and improved network protections;
  • $4.2 billion for cyberspace operations that include cyber collection, cyber effects operations, the resiliency of key systems, and support for the Cyber Mission Force teams; and
  • $400 million for research into key cyber areas, such as network resilience.

 

