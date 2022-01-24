The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has hired Mona Harrington as deputy assistant director of the National Risk Management Center (NRMC), which houses CISA’s election security team.

“CISA is pleased that Mona Harrington is joining us the new Deputy Assistant Director at the National Risk Management Center,” said NRMC Director Bob Kolasky. “Mona’s management experience and background in information security and risk management will be a huge asset for the Center.”

Harrington joins CISA from the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) where she served as executive director since October 2019. Harrington will help NRMC help protect elections, 5G wireless networks, supply chains, and critical infrastructure.

“She has been a great partner with us while at the Election Assistance Commission, and we will maintain the strong organizational relationship between CISA and the EAC as she begins her new role,” said Kolasky. “Her focus will be in helping mature the NRMC as we continue to build out our risk management and analysis work and providing leadership as we execute key initiatives to make the Nation’s infrastructure more secure and resilient.”

Harrington will be departing EAC on Feb. 11, and EAC will begin a formal search process for a new executive director immediately to ensure continuity of operations.

“As Executive Director, Mona has led the reorganization and expansion of staff and the relocation of the agency,” U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Donald Palmer, Vice Chair Thomas Hicks, Commissioner Christy McCormick, and Commissioner Ben Hovland said in a joint statement. “Her expertise in IT and cybersecurity helped drive the development process of the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 and offered valuable insight as the EAC approved and started the implementation.”