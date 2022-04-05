The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) is realigning members of its senior executive service ranks later this month under FAS Commissioner Sonny Hashmi, an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today.

The shuffle, first reported by Federal News Network, will see Erv Koehler take over for Bob Noonan and lead the Office of General Supplies, while Bill Toth, who currently leads GSA’s Fleet Management, will take over for Koehler as the next head of the Office of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement.

Fellow assistant commissioners Crystal Philcox, who leads the Office of Enterprise Strategy Management, and Charlotte Phelan, who heads the Office of Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, will switch roles.

Koehler has been at GSA for nearly two decades and has led the Office of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement since October 2017. Phelan has held her post at GSA since November 2019, following a stint as director of Naval Research and Development. Philcox has been in her role since December 2018, with a background in IT in her more than five years at GSA.

An agency spokesperson confirmed that the effective date for all of these changes is April 24.