The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO) Traci DiMartini is heading to the IRS to serve as its human capital officer, spokespeople at both agencies confirmed to MeriTalk.

DiMartini is leaving her role at GSA effective June 16 according to a GSA spokesperson. Jeff Lau will serve as the acting chief human capital officer “while the search for a new, permanent CHCO is underway,” the GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk.

DiMartini has served as GSA’s chief human capital officer since 2020, helping to guide the agency’s workforce of 12,000 civil servants – made possible by a heavy reliance on technology. At the IRS, she will oversee a much larger workforce as the agency had nearly 80,000 full-time equivalent positions in fiscal year 2022.

“This is a historic time at the IRS, and Traci brings a strong background in human resource management across government that will be a great addition to our leadership team,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in an emailed statement to MeriTalk.

“With transformation work underway at the IRS, her experience in Future of Work initiatives and other projects positions her to help the IRS develop, build and retain a workforce that can help taxpayers and the nation,” Werfel added. “The IRS team is excited to welcome her to this critical position.”

DiMartini previously served as the chief human capital officer for the Peace Corps, where she oversaw all human capital services for Peace Corps employees.

Before that, she served as chief human capital officer for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; the director for Human Resources Enterprise Management Systems at the Department of Agriculture; and as the first-ever career deputy director for the Chief Human Capital Officers Council at the Office of Personnel Management.