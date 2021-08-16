According to a request for information (RFI) posted to SAM.gov, the General Services Administration (GSA) wants to improve data collection, analysis, and transparency around government IT purchases and is looking for a vendor to support this broad effort.

GSA is the government’s central buyer, and the agency understands that there is a lack of data and transparency in how Federal agencies are buying IT products and services.

The goal of the RFI is that government gains knowledge of various companies’ ability to provide professional services in support of various governmentwide initiatives to support multiple areas. Including six main tasks—program and project management and support, customer assistance services and related support services, strategic planning, data analytics, training, and service support of executive councils and their functional areas.

The vendor would work alongside the Office of the Government-Wide Policy, Technology Business Management Program Management Office, IT Modernization Program Management Office, Federal Executive Councils, and the Federal Acquisition Service’s IT Vendor Management Office.

They would measure the interest and availability of vendors that can lead, implement, and support a wide range of improvement initiatives— including improvement projects, pilot implementations of new technology and processes, benchmarking and data gathering, data analytics, and training content development.

Responses are due by 2 p.m. Aug. 31