GSA Seeks New Crisis Management Common Operating Platform

The General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking information to stand up a Common Operating Platform (COP) within its Office of Mission Assurance (OMA), which responds to emergencies and crises.

The COP solutions – which GSA is conducting market research for via request for information (RFI) – should automate Continuity and Emergency Management program needs, Crisis Management tasks, Training and Exercise requirements, and provide executive level dashboards.

GSA currently uses Google Platform to manage Crisis and Emergency Management Operations within OMA, but the “current tool does not adequately automate any of the required processes for these programs.”

Objectives for the solution that GSA seeks include:

Must be Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certified, or granted an Authority to Operate by a Federal agency, and must be a Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) moderate compliant solution;

Utilizes Integrated Single Sign On with multifactor authentication;

Utilizes industry capabilities to access, process, and display Emergency Management and Crisis Management tasks for event and incident execution, tracking, and reporting;

Must be integrated, innovative, intuitive, adaptable, flexible, and scalable to meet Federal demands; and

Must provide seamless data migration from legacy systems and have integration capabilities with GSA and other systems.

Responses for the RFI are due by 5:00 p.m. EST on July 13, 2020.