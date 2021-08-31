The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) is looking for a contractor who can assist the agency in its remote identity proofing process to validate government-issued IDs with data via the login.gov platform, according to a request for information (RFI).

TTS operates login.gov, which provides users with one account and password for secure, private access to participating Federal government agencies.

However, to remotely confirm a user’s identity, TTS uses unique data attributes, including the user’s name, social security number, date of birth, etc. According to the RFI, another key step in the identity proofing process is “validating that user by tying a user to an address of record.”

By remote identity proofing, TTS can provide “citizens with government-provided digital identities established at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Identity Assurance Level IAL2 in 800-63-3.” As part of the IAL2 effort, TTS is hoping to find a contractor who can help TTS tie users to an address of record.

“The vendor will collect documentary evidence of identity data via the login.gov platform. The login.gov application will electronically transfer these data elements to the contractor,” the RFI says. “The contractor will return a real-time verification from the data received via the login.gov platform and the results of the comparison. Based on the response, GSA will determine whether documentary evidence meets our requirements as evidence of the individual’s identity.”

The contractor needs to be able to confirm a corresponding record meets NIST’s definition of a strong identity, “such as a state ID, driver’s license, passport, trusted traveler document, etc.” If the record does not meet NIST’s strong definition, the contractor needs to confirm the identity using “an issuing/authoritative source such as birth certificate, marriage certificate, death certificate, court order, etc.”

Additionally, the contractor needs to “confirm the security/cryptographic features of the ID match the expected features electronically.”

Responses to the RFI are due September 7.