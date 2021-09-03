The General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking information from learning content providers to help upskill the workforce, focusing on data, technology, and financial management, the GSA announced in a September 2 request for information (RFI).

The RFI, done along with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Federal Chief Financial Officers Council (CFOC), and the 24 largest Federal agencies, would use the Federal financial management community as a test population for the eventual pilot program.

“We really hope innovative learning content providers take note of this unique opportunity and consider applying,” GSA Office of Government-wide Policy Associate Administrator Krystal Brumfield said in the release. “We’ve structured this to be very low risk for them, and the commercial opportunity for any selected providers has the potential to be wide open.”

The RFI is looking for learning content partners willing to team up with the CFOC to provide pay-for content. The content will focus in total on 54 competency areas. The final goal of the pilot is to create a tool that employees can use to identify their individual knowledge gaps and pay for educational content to fill those gaps.

“The CFO Council has historically been an important idea generator, and this latest initiative is another great example of its leadership,” OMB Office of Federal Financial Management Deputy Controller Deidre Harrison said. “Not only has this new pilot effort been driven up from agencies and required very little upfront investment, but it can be quickly scaled to larger segments of the federal workforce if successful.”

GSA said the initiative is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration and is accepting applications until December 16. If successful, the plan is to expand the tool and structure to the remaining approximately 2.1 million Federal employees.