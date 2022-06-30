The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the National LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to improve access to GSA contracting opportunities for LGBTQI-owned small businesses.

According to the MOU, each party will “agree to co-execute this Memorandum for the purpose of enhancing small business participation in GSA’s programs, as well as opportunities for LGBT visibility throughout the public and private sectors.”

“We need everyone’s ideas and products to make America stronger, including the vibrant communities of LGBTQI-owned businesses throughout the country,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We’re thrilled to be working more closely with NGLCC and its network to get the word out about how they can help us meet our mission and bring value to government.”

The MOU lines up well with GSA’s Equity Action plan that focuses advancing equity and supplier diversity in the Federal government, and on advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility to all types of American communities and backgrounds.

“We’re proud to partner with the General Services Administration to help connect innovative, job creating LGBTQ-owned businesses to contracting resources and opportunities in the federal government,” said Justin Nelson, co-founder and president of the NGLCC.

“Diversity is good for the business of government,” Nelson said. “The American Dream must be open to every American, including the 1.4 million LGBTQ business owners that help power the national economy.”