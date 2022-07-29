The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced two new appointments – Jetta Wong as Senior Advisor to the Administrator on Climate, and Channing Grate as Associate Administrator in the Office of Strategic Communications.

Prior to her GSA appointment, Wong ran her own consulting firm, and was a senior fellow at the Center for Clean Energy Innovation at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

Wong also comes to the new position with extensive Federal government and Capitol Hill experience.

At the Energy Department, she launched the National Laboratory Impact Initiative in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and established the Department-wide Office of Technology Transitions to help ensure the long-term commercial impact of the agency’s $14 billion R&D portfolio. Before that, she worked for the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Grate has served as GSA’s Deputy Associate Administrator in the Office of Strategic Communications for the past year, and as the Acting Associate Administrator since April.

She is tasked with advancing GSA’s goals through effective communications means, and has over 15 years of experience in providing strategic communication services to at private firms.