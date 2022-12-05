The General Services Administration (GSA) today named Ann Lewis as the new director of the agency’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) organization, which oversees a broad portfolio of programs geared toward helping Federal agencies make faster progress with modernization efforts to build a better digital government.

Lewis – a former senior advisor for technology and delivery at the Small Business Administration (SBA) – joins TTS from the private sector where she was most recently chief technology officer (CTO) at Next Street, and before that was CTO at MoveOn.org.

TTS works to help agencies make their services more accessible, efficient, and effective with modern applications, platforms, processes, personnel, and software solutions.

The six-year-old TTS organization houses five separate programs including 18F – a digital consulting office that partners with agencies to help them build or buy digital services – and the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence – a centralized team of technical experts that accelerate agency-wide IT modernization.

Other TTS programs include: the Presidential Innovation Fellowship, which pairs technologists with agencies for 12-month projects; United States Digital Corps, which operates a fellowship program for early-career technologists; and TTS Solutions, which helps Federal agencies improve delivery of information and services to the public.

“I’m so excited to start in a new role as Director of Technology Transformation Services at GSA,” Lewis posted on her LinkedIn on Dec. 5.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the mission and impact of TTS, the opportunity to improve how government uses technology, and the amazing team of leaders I’ll have the privilege of working with,” she said.

Lewis takes over the position following the departure of TTS Director Dave Zvenyach in September after nearly two years of leadership. Since then, Acting Director Lauren Bracey Scheidt has guided the team.

“Many thanks to Lauren Bracey Scheidt for her leadership during the transition, and Dave Zvenyach for foundational vision,” Lewis added.

In the same release today, GSA also announced the political appointments of Antonia Tucker as scheduler in the Office of the Administrator, and Amelia Cohen-Levy as speechwriter in the Office of Strategic Communications.